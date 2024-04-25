 Central Railway To Run Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur In Bihar, Gorakhpur In Uttar Pradesh
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Central Railway To Run Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur In Bihar, Gorakhpur In Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Central Railway announced on Thursday in a press release that it has decided to run additional summer special trains from Pune to Danapur in Bihar and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to accommodate the increased passenger rush.

Details are as follows:

Pune–Danapur–Pune

Train no. 01013 Pune-Danapur Summer Special will depart from Pune at 7.55pm on April 27 and will reach Danapur at 4.30am on the third day.

Train no. 01014 Danapur-Pune Summer Special will depart from Danapur at 6.30am on April 29 and will reach Pune at 5.35pm the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar & Ara.

Composition: Total of 24 ICF coaches, including one first AC, one first cum two-tier AC, six AC-3 tier, eight sleepers, six general second class, and two guard’s brake vans.

Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune

Train no. 01411 Pune-Gorakhpur Special will depart from Pune at 6.30am on April 27 and will reach Gorakhpur at 2.50pm on the next day.

Train no. 01412 Gorakhpur-Pune Summer Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 6.20pm on April 28 and will reach Pune at 6.40am on the third day.

Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Rani Lakshmi Bai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda & Basti.

Composition: Total of 22 LHB coaches, including 13 AC-3 tier, one sleeper, four general second class, one guard’s brake van, one generator car.

Reservation: Booking for Train no. 01013, 01411 will be opened on April 26 at all computerised reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in website.

