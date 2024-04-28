Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Hits Record Low At 54.85%, Sparking Concerns Among Political Parties

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, April 26, 2023. | ANI

The Phase 2 in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a dismal turnout of 54.85 per cent, the lowest in the country, raising concerns among senior BJP and SP leaders about voters' enthusiasm. A BJP leader, who extensively toured the state, expressed bewilderment over the lack of interest among voters.

Decoding the trend

“The enthusiasm is missing this time among the voters. Ithas made our work difficultto ascertain, which side thewind is blowing,” he stated.The sentiment was echoedby an SP lawmaker, empha-sising the low polling percent-ages as indicative of preva-lent disinterest among voters.

No takers for high-octane campaigning

Despite vigorous campaigning, such as the BJP's slogan 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' and SP's assertions of sweeping victories by the INDIA bloc, both parties find themselves confronted with a stark reality – a palpable absence of enthusiasm among the electorate. Even with the Election Commission distributing 1.66 crore voter slips to households, there seems to be a disconnect. The number of eligible voters in Phase 2 stands at 1.67 crore.

Delving deeper, the BJP leader highlighted the detrimental impact of the lack of enthusiasm on party workers, noting, “There has to be a reaction to action. This action is missing. Even the Muslims are silent.”

SP's cautious approach

SP has taken a cautious approach regarding Muslim and minority welfare, with one of its candidates from central UP stating a deliberate avoidance of meetings in Muslim areas. “It may givea reason to BJP to react and polarise the election,” the candidate explained, echoing concerns raised by BJP lawmakers regarding the silence of Muslims.

Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in the morning showing concern over missing long lines in Muslim areas. Even poll percentage witnessed a 5 per cen dip in Rampur.

Low, lower, lowest?

Statistical evidence accentuates the gravity of the situation, with UP witnessing a decline in turnout compared to last elections. In Phase 1, UP recorded 61 per cent voting, down from 66 in 2019. The Phase 2, with a polling percentage of just 54.85 per cent, marks a big drop compared to 62.76 in 2019.

Notably, Mathura reported a mere 49 per cent polling, a substantial 12 per cent decrease from the last elections 61.08 per cent. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh attributed the low turnout to people's satisfaction with the present regime, citing a similar turnout of 50 per cent in 2009 when the Manmohan Singh government retained power.

“We are confident BJP will sweep the election, but we want to better the poll percentage,” he asserted.