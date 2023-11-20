 MP: 2 Youths Abduct Woman From Crowded Bus Stand In Gwalior In Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Surfaces
The incident was captured by CCTV cameras placed at the petrol pump.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Gwalior, when two miscreants arrived on bike and abducted a woman at crowded bus stand in broad daylight on Monday.

The horrific act was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the bus stand.

The incident occurred around 9:30 AM when the woman, accompanied by her family, got down from a bus at Jhansi Road Bus Stand, near Gwalior. The victim, a resident of Barha village in of Bhind. She is a student at Sevdha College.

article-image

As the family alighted the bus and got busy with unloading their luggage, the woman's child asked her for washroom. She took the child near a petrol pump. Suddenly, the two miscreants arrived on a bike and one of them forcibly lifted the young woman onto the bike, and they sped away.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation. The two alleged perpetrators are currently unidentified, and the police are working to ascertain their identities and whereabouts.

The victim's family immediately reported the abduction to the police, who have launched a search operation. The case is under the jurisdiction of the Jhansi Road police station.

As of now, the alleged abductors are on the run, and the police are trying to locate and apprehend them. Further investigation is underway.

Is MP safe for women?

The incident has raised serious concerns on women safety in Madhya Pradesh, which is already infamous for crime against the females. As per the data of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), atleast 2 lakh women were reportedly missing between 2019 to 2021-- the highest by any state.

