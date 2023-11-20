MP Election 2023: Re-Polling At Polling Booth In Ater On Nov 21 | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission has issued order for re-polling at polling booth number 71 (Kishupura number 3) in Ater Assembly constituency in Bhind district. The re-polling will take place on Tuesday (November 21).

For re-polling, the ink mark will be applied on left hand’s middle finger, as on the polling day, it was applied on index finger. The re-polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

The mock poll will be held at 5.30 pm. The polling team with poll-related material will leave for the booth on Monday. Election Commission directed Bhind district collector and district returning officer to impart training to polling team.

Along with this, EC asked collector to give re- polling information to all the political parties and candidates. The district election officer has been told to publicise re-polling information so that common voters can know about it.

On Saturday, BJP candidate from Ater Assembly constituency Arvind Singh Bhadoria had requested Election Commission for re-polling at 16 polling booths including Kishupura as no action was taken on the complaints made to EC.

The other polling booths for which he demanded re-polling included polling booth number 11, 12 (Khadit), 17, 41 (Niwari), 48 (Badpura), 49 (Badpuri), 55, 67, 69, 70 (Kishupura), 169, 170, 171, 211 etc. The complaints pertained to booth capturing among others.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)