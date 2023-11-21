MP: 2 Youth Arrested In Gwalior For Alleged Abduction Of A Woman

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons who allegedly abducted a woman from a crowded bus stand by forcing her onto a motorcycle in Gwalior were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The police revealed that both accused, identified as Raghavendra and Rohit, were already known to the woman. After abducting her, they took her to Guna, where Raghavendra left Rohit and the woman in a lodge.

Caught on Cam: Two youths arrive on bike and abduct a woman in broad daylight at a crowded bus stand in #gwalior #MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/b7xYxIThqm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 20, 2023

Subsequently, Raghavendra returned to his village, Barha Bhind. With the help of CCTV footage and questioning the suspicious individual, the police were able to locate and apprehend both the accused and rescue the woman.

The incident unfolded around 9:00 AM on Monday when the woman, having arrived in Gwalior from Bhind, was heading to a petrol pump restroom. At the pump, two men forcibly placed her on a motorcycle and fled the scene. Promptly informed by family members, the police initiated an active search for the suspects. The incident occurred at a bus stop near a petrol pump under the jurisdiction of Jhansi Road police station in the district at around 9:30 am on Monday.

It's reported that the accused and the woman had known each other for the past three years, maintaining contact. Allegedly, Raghavendra and Rohit planned the abduction a few days prior. Both perpetrators have been arrested, and the motorcycle involved in the incident has been seized by the police on Tuesday.

