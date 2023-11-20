 MP Horror: Parmars Attack Dalits With Sticks & Axes, Beat Them Black & Blue; Over Dozens Injured; Video Surfaces
After the conclusion of the assembly elections, there has been a surge in attacks by a group of aggressors on the Dalits.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen people were critically injured after the members of Parmar community brutally attacked Dalits with sticks and axes over the cutting of trees in Palpura village of Morena on Monday. They continued to thrash them till they bled.

article-image

According to information, the entire village belongs to the Mahor community. People from the Parmar community reached the village and began cutting branches of a tree near Karab, where a resident of the village named Ramavatar Mahor objected. After which the clash started, involving rods and sticks on both sides.

The supporters of Rahul Parmar attacked Ramavatar Mahor with an axe, causing serious injuries to three individuals. Gajraj Mahor, Mayadevi Mahor, Ramavati Mahor, along with their father, Ramabai Mahor, and Keshavati Mahor were seriously injured in the attack.

article-image

Rise in attacks against Dalits after polling

On the other side, Rahul Parmar, Veer Singh Parmar, Ramraj, and Rohit Parmar also suffered injuries. All the injured have been sent to the district hospital for treatment.

After the conclusion of the assembly elections, there has been a surge in attacks by a group of aggressors on the Dalits. In Palpura village in the Civil Lines police station area, members of the Parmar community gathered and launched a violent assault on the Dalits with sticks and axes, leaving seven Dalit families injured. The Civil Lines police station has registered a case against both parties in this matter.

In this case, the in-charge of the Civil Lines police station stated that members of the Mahor community came to the station, and they reported that a group of bullies had assaulted them. Based on this, a case of assault has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the other party has also lodged a complaint, and an investigation into the matter is underway

article-image

