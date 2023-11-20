MP Horror: Hakeem Singes 18-Month-Old Baby With Incense Sticks To 'Treat' Pneumonia; Child Critical, Burns Found On Stomach, Legs & Back

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In an attempt to treat an 18-month-old baby, a hakeem cauterised his body with incense sticks in Shahdol. He singed the infant atleast 50 times with incense sticks and there were burn marks found on the little one's stomach, head, forehead, legs and shoulders with incense sticks. The child was suffering from breathing problems, when the family called their trusted hakeem.

After the 'treatment', when the child's condition deteriorated, the family took him to the district hospital for treatment. Seeing his condition was serious, the doctors referred him to the medical college. The child is admitted to SNCU. The Child’s condition is critical. Later, the matter reached the Child Rights Protection Commission.

Premlal Baiga, a resident of Hardi village of Shahdol, said that the health of his son Pradeep was unwell. In his absence the elders of the house had called a doctor. He cauterised the child 51 times with incense sticks.

Medical College Superintendent Dr. Nagendra Singh said that the child had Pneumonia. Due to blind faith, the family allowed a doctor to cauterise him with incense sticks. Due to lack of facilities in the nearest hospital, he could not get proper treatment. The child was cauterised about 15 days ago. Some of his wounds have healed, some are still present. Information about this matter has been given to the local administration.

Commission gave instructions for investigation

Megha Pawar, member of Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission, said that instructions have been given to investigate this matter. Soon strict action will be taken against the culprits. When children have trouble breathing due to pneumonia, they are usually cauterised in tribal areas.

According to the information, there are CHO and ANM in Hardi village, but due to lack of monitoring of the child at the right time, the problem increased. In such a situation, his family let him cauterise with incense sticks, due to which his condition remained critical.

Pneumonia cannot be cured by cauterisation

Doctor Singh said that the family should understand that the child was already suffering from pneumonia, in such a situation, they should not increase his suffering further by cauterising him. Pneumonia can not be cured by cauterisation. In such a situation, the risk of getting another disease also increases. People are doing this even due to lack of awareness.