Bhopal: Girl Went To Her Nani’s Place With The Intention Of Taking The Extreme Step

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maihati Dixit, the daughter of Additional DCP (Zone-3) of Bhopal, Shalini Dixit, who had fallen to death from the 9th floor of a building in Kamla Nagar on Thursday late night, had spoken to someone before she took the extreme step, police said. The investigating official said that 17-year-old Maihati had gone to her maternal grandmother’s house with the intention of taking her life there. She had spoken to someone a few minutes before taking the extreme step.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey said that the Maihati’s grandmother was in Pune at the time of the incident, which cleared the air about her intention of going all the way to her (nani) place to end her life. The girl had jumped off the terrace of her grandmother’s apartment. The police interrogated a few college students residing in the apartment from where Maihati jumped off. One of the students told police that after Maihati fell on the ground, he and his friends rushed to the spot. They found the girl dead, while her jacket, cell phone and her diary were lying close to her body, said the officer quoting the student.

A bhajan was playing on her phone too. On checking her mobile call logs, police found that she had spoken to someone just a few minutes before jumping off the building. SHO Pandey said that they are sifting through the diary recovered from the spot, and the call details records of Maihati’s cell phone to ascertain what prompted her to commit suicide.

