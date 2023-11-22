 MP: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Showroom In Jabalpur


FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a furniture showroom due to short circuit near Raddi Chowki area on Tuesday. Despite the potential risk, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

The affected showroom, identified as Amba Furniture, is located near Gohalpur's Raddi Chowki. The incident occurred during preparations for the festive season, adding to the challenges faced by the business.

Furniture worth approximately 10 lakh was lost in the incident. The cause is believed to be a short circuit, as the furniture warehouse was stocked for Diwali and Dhanteras.

According to the information, nearby showroom owners managed to control the fire; otherwise, it could have spread to other showrooms and shops.

Also, the local residents quickly took action to control the fire before the arrival of the municipal fire brigade. On receiving information by the local residents, the fire brigade was arrived within half an hour to bring the situation under control. The Fire officials efficiently managed to bring the situation under control

A large crowd had gathered at the scene, witnessing the efforts to control the fire. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the short circuit and evaluate the extent of the damage.

