Bhopal: 77 Ashyushman Cards Found At Garbage Site; Complaint Lodged With Police

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been lodged with MP Nagar police about 77 Ayushman cards found dumped at a garbage site here on Tuesday.

Pradeep Khandelwal, an independent candidate from Bhopal South, said, “I found dumped Ayushman cards and lodged a complaint with MP Nagar police. Now it is a question that these cards might be misused in various hospitals and funds might be transferred to hospitals illegally. So it is a matter of investigation so I complained to the police.”

Meanwhile, president of private hospital association Dr Jai Prakash Paliwal (Paliwal Hospital Multisuper Speciality Unit) in Hoshangabad Road, said, “It may be fake Ayushman cards. As all 77 cards have been found dumped at one site it shows that one man must have dumped all the cards. With strictness of government on fake cards, these cards seem to be fakes.”

However, Ayushman Bharat chief executive officer (CEO) Aditi Garg told Free Press that a complaint has been lodged with MP Nagar police about it so they are waiting for the police investigation report. No one can misuse Ayushman cards as there is a biometric system before going for treatment. So there is no scope for misuse. Cards do not have much detail. There is simply a number just like PAN card number and then with the help of this number, biometric scanning of patient is verified before treatment.”