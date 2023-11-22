Bhopal: ‘India Got Second Freedom By Abolition Of Zamindari System’, Secular Forum Holds Meet On India’s Post-Independence Growth | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One-third of the population of India got second freedom due to the abolition of the Zamindari system, says Sandeep Dixit, former Lok Sabha member from Delhi. There was an unprecedented increase in agricultural production during Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru’s tenure, he added.

Sandeep, son of former chief minister of Delhi, Sheela Dixit, was speaking at a meeting on the development journey that India took after attaining Independence, organised by the Secular Forum at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Sandeep, who was the keynote speaker, explained in detail the background of the five-year plans and the agricultural, and industrial development they brought about and presented the contribution of the Nehru era in terms of improving the per capita income and reducing inequalities.

Senior journalist Lajja Shankar Herdenia, coordinator of the programme, spoke on "The bright future of modern India depends on secular and scientific understanding”. He explained in detail the spiritual and philosophical background of Nehru’s thoughts. He said that the present atmosphere is a threat to democracy and future generations.

Economist Dr Amitabh Shukla underlined the democratic traditions in the Nehru era and expressed concern over the "crony capitalism" and "banana republic" in India, the end of plans for development and the rapid decline of democracy.

Social activist Yogesh Diwan, advocate Haji Mohammad Haroon, Shailendra Shaili, Pramod Pradhan, Deep Chand Yadav and Purnendu Shukla also expressed their views. Besides, journalist Rajesh Badal screened a documentary produced by him on the post-independence development journey.