Bhopal: Buzz Around Interim CS As Bains' Term Nears End

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the tenure of incumbent Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains nears its end, the corridors of power are abuzz with speculation over the interim chief secretary of state till the formation of the next government. Whether Bains, after his tenure ends, will continue to serve as interim CS till the new government is formed, or someone else is given the said responsibility.

Names of a few senior IAS officers are doing the rounds for the coveted post. It is learnt that by the end of this month, Bain’s tenure as CS is going to end. Earlier, BJP government had given him two extensions of six months each.

As Model Code of Conduct is in force in wake of the assembly elections, the Election Commission will take a call on making an interim appointment to the post or to continue with Bains for time being as interim CS. Once election results are declared and whichever party forms the government, it will appoint the new full-fledged Chief Secretary.

The murmurs in the corridors of power are this that if Bain’s doesn’t get the chance to serve the interim Chief Secretary after his term ends, then senior most IAS officer may get the opportunity to serve as interim CS till the formation of the new government in the state. Name of IAS officer Veera Rana is on the top of the list for interim CS. Names of Sanjay Bandopadhya (currently on central deputation), Mohammad Suleman, Rajesh Rajora, SN Mishra and Malay Shrivastava, JN Kansotia also figure in the list.