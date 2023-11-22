Gwalior Kidnapping Case: One-sided Love Led To Kidnapping Of College Girl

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): One-sided love led to the kidnapping of the college girl in Gwalior on Monday morning. Later in the night, the Gwalior police traced the girl to a hotel in Guna and reunited her with the family. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, said police. The jilted lover and the girl's family were known to each other. Superintendent of Police of Gwalior Rajesh Singh Chandel said "The 19-year-old girl who was abducted near Naka Chandravadni petrol station in Gwalior yesterday (Monday) has been found at a lodge in Guna. She was abducted by two motorbike-borne men. Both of them have been nabbed one from Lahar and another with the girl," the SSP said on Tuesday.

The SP further added that the victim and accused family are known to each other, the boy Rohit had fallen in love with the girl. The two accused Raghvendra Singh and Rohit planned to abduct the girl from Gwalior. The duo abducted her and they took her to Guna, where Raghavendra left Rohit and the girl in a lodge. The girl was abducted by two bike-borne persons while disembarking from a bus in broad daylight in the Jhansi Road area of Gwalior on Monday morning. Two youths arrived on a two-wheeler, made her sit on the bike and escaped from the spot.

As per the police, the girl is a resident of Bhind district and she came there with her family via bus.

SP said that the boy in the statement had disclosed that he was in love with the girl, and also claimed that the girl also liked him. But the girl in her statement told police that she was taken to Guna without her consent. The police said the two accused will be present in the Court on Wednesday.