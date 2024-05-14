MP: Two Minor Girls Bitten By Poisonous Snake In Jabalpur, Died

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters lost their lives tragically after being bitten by a snake while sleeping in the courtyard of their home in Jabalpur on May 12.

The incident occurred on the night of Sunday in Khar-khara village, located in the Mandal district. Where, Kripal Singh Kudape was sleeping with his wife and two daughters, including, 8-year-old Pari Kudape and 12-year-old Navya Kudape.

Suddenly, a deadly Dhaman snake slithered into their bed and bit Navya and Pari on their legs. The family was unaware of the snakebite until a few hours later when both sisters began to feel nauseous.

As the minor girls began to feel nauseous, their father noticed a nearly four-foot-long poisonous snake sitting nearby. Acting swiftly, he used a stick to remove the snake from the scene, and then rushed both girls to the nearest primary health center in a private vehicle.

However, by the time they reached the hospital, Pari, was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Navya's condition was critical, and was referred to the medical hospital in Jabalpur.

Tragically, Navya also succumbed to the snakebite on the way to the hospital. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted, and the bodies have been handed over to the family for the final rites.