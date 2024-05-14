Bhopal: Cops Recover Rs 40.11L More From House Of Khatri’s Sister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized Rs 40.11 lakh from a house in Bairagarh owned by the sister of Kailash Khatri from whose Ashoka Garden house they had seized Rs 31 lakh a few days back. With this the total cash seized is over Rs 71 lakh, police revealed on Monday.

DCP (Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla said that they suspect that Kailash Khatri from house the initial cash seizure was made is involved in hawala operation. At the time the cash was seized, Khatri had told police that he worked as a money exchanger. The seized amount was handed over to I-T department.

Later, on Thursday, a police team, under the supervision of additional DCP (Zone-1) of Bhopal, Rashmi Agrawal Dubey, raided the house of Khatri’s sister, located in Bairagarh, where they found Rs 40.11 lakh cash money. Police said that while sifting through CCTV footages, they saw Khatri transporting bags to Bairagarh. Suspecting that they contained money, they raided the house and seized the money.

Khatri used to run a Hawala business: DCP Shukla

DCP Shukla told Free Press that the police also came to know that Khatri operated a hawala business and deploy middlemen, who used to hunt for people trying to exchange notes. He allegedly also paid commission to all the middlemen for this. DCP Shukla said that the income tax department has been informed about the seizures, and they shall probe the incident next.

Ashoka Garden police station TI, other cops had been suspended

DCP Shukla said that in connection with the case, the station house officer (SHO) of Ashoka Garden police station, Vandana Lakade, and four other cops had been suspended, as they carried out the raids and took further actions without taking the senior police officials into confidence.