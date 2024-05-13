Bhopal: Aged Leaders Have A Sigh Of Relief After Shah’s Statement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many leaders of the ruling party in the state have heaved a sigh of relief after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on age criteria. Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s retirement, Shah has said there is no such provision in the BJP’s constitution that someone cannot hold a post after attaining 75 years.

Shah even said Modi would continue to lead the nation even after 2029. Those who are above 70 and contested the assembly election are happy with Shah’s statement. In the past few years, the BJP has retired many leaders on the grounds of their age.

Talks about criteria of 75 years began after the party leadership sought resignation of Babulal Gaur and Sartaj Singh from the cabinet on the grounds of their age. Both of them passed away. Afterwards, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan and former minister Kusum Mehdele were denied tickets on the grounds of their age. Nevertheless, expecting a tough fight in the assembly election, the BJP gave tickets to four leaders who have attained 75 years.

Nagendra Singh Nagod, Nagendra Singh Gurh, Jayant Malaiya and Jagannath Raghuwansi were given tickets. All of them have won the election. Shah’s statement has ignited hope of these leaders to remain in politics in the coming days. Among the legislators Sitasharan Sharma, Bisahulal Singh, Gopal Bhargava, Ajay Vishnoi and Hajarilal Dangi have crossed 70. These leaders also hope to remain relevant in politics. Similarly, the leaders, like Gaurishankar Bisen and Maya Singh, who lost the assembly election, are still optimistic about getting tickets in the next assembly election.