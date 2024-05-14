 Female Dancer, Accused Of Carrying Out Illegal Activities From Home, Thrashes Neighbour After She Refuses To Remove CCTV Camera; Video Viral
A video of the incident came to the fore in which the female dancer is seen beating the victim by holding her hair.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman dancer, accused of illegal activities, was spotted beating her neighbour after she refused to remove CCTV cameras from her residence in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the incident came to light in which female dancer Sapna, alias Meena Singh, was seen beating the victim and pulling her hair. As Sapna thrashed her, the victim can be heard asking her daughter to record the assault on her mobile phone for evidence. The duo hurled abuse at each other.

The incident happened at Patel Nagar in Maharajpur, Jabalpur.

According to information, female dancer Meena Singh is accused of carrying out illegal activities from her residence. She was forcing her neighbour, Sheela Kushwaha, to remove CCTV cameras from her home. When the neighbour refused, Meena, along with her brother Shaili Singh, allegedly tried to break the CCTVs. The brother-sister duo were caught on camera, covering their faces, and attempting to vandalise the CCTV with a wooden stick.

article-image

A video surfaced in which female dancer Sapna, alias Meena Singh's brother Shaili Singh, was seen breaking the CCTV. Kushwaha approached the Adhartal police station and lodged an FIR against the brother-sister duo.

Sheela Kushwaha, living in Patel Nagar of the Adhartal police station area, submitted a memorandum to the police in which she wrote that a CCTV camera installed outside her house had been stolen and appealed to take strict action against the female dancer Sapna, alias Meena Singh.

