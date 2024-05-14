MP Weather Update: Weather Flips In 31 Districts, Hails & Heavy Rain Alert Issued, Winds Damage Banana Crop In Dhar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather suddenly changed in Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. Rain started along with strong winds in several districts. Hailstorms were also reported in some places.

The districts of Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, and Betul, saw heavy rains, along with a mild thunderstorm, on Tuesday. The banana crop in Manawar has suffered damage due to the wind and rain.

The weather department has issued an alert for medium thunderstorms with lightning, hailstorms, and wind speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour in Sheopur, Kuno in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Damoh, Chhindwara, Pandhurna in Chhindwara, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Damoh.

Reason for the change in weather:

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the passage of Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and trough lines, Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing a phase of hail, rain, strong winds, and lightning. This weather pattern will continue until May 16. Orange alerts have also been issued in several districts. Wind speeds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour are possible. The weather department issued an alert for rain and hail storms in 31 districts of the state. From May 17, the impact of heat will start increasing.

Weather predictions for the next three days:

May 15: Light rain is possible in Indore, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, and Panna. Winds may also blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

May 16: Cloudy weather with rain is expected in Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.

May 17: Heat waves predicted in Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, and Ashoknagar. Windy and rainy weather is expected in Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.