MP Elections 2023: 'Panje K Alawa Kuch Nahi...' Bhopal Men Donning AAP's Scarfs Wish For Congress' Win; Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An interesting video is doing round on social media, where some men-- donning caps and scarfs of Aam Aadmi Party, can be heard advocating for Congress's victory in upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. The video is said to be from state capital Bhopal.

In the viral clip, the men can be seen sitting in an e-rickshaw, wearing scarfs and caps with AAP written on them. Referring to Congress' hand symbol, they were heard saying 'Panje ke alawa koi nhi aeega'.

When asked how much were they have been paid for campaigning Aam Aadmi Party, one of them said "Rs 1000 a day."

The workers, while distributing the money, called themselves as the members of Congress party as they discussed close contest in Bhopal North Assembly.

Notably, in Bhopal North,Congress has fielded from Atif Aqeel-- son of sitting MLA from the same constituency Arif Aqueel. While his uncle Aamir Aqeel is contesting election against him as an independent candidate.

On the other hand, after being denied a ticket from Congress, Nasir Islam is also contesting as an independent candidate.

Former councillor Mohammad Saud is also contesting as an independent from Ward No. 8 of the North Assembly. Mohammad Saud had won Ward No. 8 as an independent candidate.

From BJP, Alok Sharma is going to contest election from Bhopal north constituency.

Alok To Contest For Second Time

Alok Sharma is going to contest election from Bhopal north constituency for the second time. The BJP won the seat only in 1993. Congress legislator Arif Aqueel won the seat six times. Nevertheless, since he is not keeping well, he has decided not to contest this time, so his son Atif Aqueel will be given a ticket from this constituency. Alok contested from this seat in 2008.

In 2008, Alok Sharma was pitted against him and gave Aqueel a tough fight though he lost by a margin of 4,026 votes. In 2013, BJP fielded a Muslim candidate Arif Baig but again lost by 6,664 votes. Again in 2018 party fielded Fatima Rasool Siddiqui and lost by a bigger margin of 34,857

