MP Elections 2023: 400 Square Feet Of Rangoli Made In Bhopal To Encourage Voting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To encourage the general public to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly election, a huge 400-square-foot rangoli was made at the Boat Club in Bhopal on Wednesday.

It was the initiative of the District Election Officer with the participation of local artists.

This rangoli has been made by the local artists of Bhopal with many hours of hard work. Through this rangoli, people were motivated to vote as much as possible.

One of the artists who participated in the creation of the rangoli told ANI that through this rangoli voter awareness has been raised.

Info related to voting mentioned in rangoli

"The main purpose of this rangoli is to motivate the general public to come out and vote in the November 17 Assembly election. For your future, it is important to exercise your voting rights. We have included much information related to voting in this rangoli," Rishi Batham, a freelance artist who participated in the making of this rangoli.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

