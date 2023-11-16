 MP Elections 2023: 400 Square Feet Of Rangoli Made In Bhopal To Encourage Voting
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Elections 2023: 400 Square Feet Of Rangoli Made In Bhopal To Encourage Voting

MP Elections 2023: 400 Square Feet Of Rangoli Made In Bhopal To Encourage Voting

It was the initiative of the District Election Officer with the participation of local artists.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To encourage the general public to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly election, a huge 400-square-foot rangoli was made at the Boat Club in Bhopal on Wednesday.

It was the initiative of the District Election Officer with the participation of local artists.

This rangoli has been made by the local artists of Bhopal with many hours of hard work. Through this rangoli, people were motivated to vote as much as possible.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Your Brother First, Chief Minister Second, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image

One of the artists who participated in the creation of the rangoli told ANI that through this rangoli voter awareness has been raised.

Info related to voting mentioned in rangoli

"The main purpose of this rangoli is to motivate the general public to come out and vote in the November 17 Assembly election. For your future, it is important to exercise your voting rights. We have included much information related to voting in this rangoli," Rishi Batham, a freelance artist who participated in the making of this rangoli.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Make Plans For Voting In Their Core Areas
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 400 Square Feet Of Rangoli Made In Bhopal To Encourage Voting

MP Elections 2023: 400 Square Feet Of Rangoli Made In Bhopal To Encourage Voting

MP Elections 2023: BJP Confident Of Retaining Central Region; Congress Eyes Comeback In Saffron...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Confident Of Retaining Central Region; Congress Eyes Comeback In Saffron...

Bhopal: Three Held With Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 3L

Bhopal: Three Held With Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 3L

Condition Of Live Registration With Employment Exchange Unnecessary, Unlawful: HC

Condition Of Live Registration With Employment Exchange Unnecessary, Unlawful: HC

Bhopal: One Held, Liquor Worth Rs 1.46L Sized

Bhopal: One Held, Liquor Worth Rs 1.46L Sized