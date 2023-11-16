MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Make Plans For Voting In Their Core Areas

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress began to work for the polling on Friday after the campaigning ended on Wednesday. They are making strategies for voting in the areas dominated by the permanent voters of these two parties.

The BJP is paying more attention on the voters in urban areas. Apart from Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, the BJP is making strategies for small towns. The BJP leaders will discuss the issue with booth workers through audio conferencing on Thursday.

The BJP leaders have been given responsibility in different areas, and they will keep their eye on the voting in these places. If there is less voting in the BJP-dominated areas, the party leaders will immediately send an alert to them. An arrangement has been made for it.

A special war room has been set up to watch the voting pattern in all the constituencies. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma will keep an eye on voting.

The Congress has set up war rooms in PCC office, at the residence of the party MP, Nakul Nath and at the bungalow of MPCC president, Kamal Nath. After casting his vote in Chhindwara in the morning, Nath will return to Bhopal from where he will watch polling.

The Congress has taken some special steps for voting in rural areas. The party has also made some arrangements for those seats where its chances of winning are bright. The party leadership will collect the data of votes cast hourly and speak to the leaders in those areas.

If there is any irregularity, the PCC team will be active. A team has been set up to file complaints in the Election Commission’s office, besides there is another team that will contact the police in case there are reports of booth capturing.

