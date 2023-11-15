MP Election 2023: Your Brother First, Chief Minister Second, Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured all sisters that he considers himself their brother during a public meeting in Betul district on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled for this week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I assure all the sisters that I am your real brother. Before being the Chief Minister, I am your brother. I have observed many times that women get worried even for Rs 1000 and Rs 2000. There was a need for their essentials, and they did not have money. So, it pained me a lot. I was thinking for the past many days about how to alleviate this pain of women," CM Chouhan said.

He said that he decided to address this issue by directly transferring money to the bank accounts of sisters, by introducing the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Chouhan further asked the women present if any government had ever deposited money into their bank accounts before. He emphasized that after the government is formed, those left out will be added to the list of beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna Yojana through a portal.

"Has any government ever deposited money into your account before? There have been so many governments, but no government transferred money into your bank accounts. After the government is formed, those whose names were left will be added by opening the portal in the list of beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna Yojana. No sister will be left," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' at his official residence in Bhopal. During the celebrations, the Ladli Bahans applied tilak to the Chief Minister, and he extended greetings and best wishes to all the women.

CM Chouhan also joined the Ladli Bahnas as they sang prayers, shared a few dance steps with the women, and expressed his commitment to their welfare.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)