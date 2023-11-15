Bhopal: Shivraj Celebrates 'Bhai Dooj' With 'Ladli Behnas', Vows To Make All Of Them 'Lakhpati' Soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with his 'Ladli Behnas' at CM's residence in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The 'Ladli Bahans' applied tilak to Chief Minister and he extended greetings and best wishes to all the women. Shivraj also sang songs with his sisters and shared a few dance steps on the occasion.

Speaking told ANI, "I wish a very happy Bhai Dooj to all my sisters. I will always work to ensure that my sisters have happiness and prosperity in their lives. We first made the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. We have also already given 35% reservation to women in all jobs except forest department and 50% reservation in teachers' jobs. After that, we made Ladli Bahna Yojana." Under Ladli Bahna Yojana, currently Rs 1250 is being deposited in the accounts of the women and it will further increase to Rs 3,000 in coming days, he added.

"After Ladli Bahna, we will start Ladli Lakhpati Yojana, which means that each of my sisters should earn at least Rs 10,000 every month along with doing household work. Currently, there are 15 lakh Lakhpati Bahna in the state with the help of self help groups. We will make every sister a millionaire (Lakhpati) through this scheme," the CM added.

मेरी लाड़ली बहनों, आज भैया दूज के इस त्योहार पर आपका आशीर्वाद मुझे मिल रहा है और इस भाव को महसूस कर मेरा हृदय ऊर्जा से, उल्लास से, प्रेम से भरा है।



मैं उस शक्ति को महसूस कर रहा हूँ, जो मेरी लाड़ली बहनों से मुझे मिल रही है।



मैं उस शक्ति को महसूस कर रहा हूँ, जो मेरी लाड़ली बहनों से मुझे मिल रही है।

हमें अभी साथ-साथ बहुत आगे जाना है, अब तक बहुत कुछ किया…

Bhai Phonta in Bengal

Bhai Dooj is a festival that symbolises the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters pray for their brothers' long and happy lives by applying a 'Tika' on their foreheads. The occasion is further marked by the exchange of gifts and sweets between brothers and sisters, reinforcing their bond.

Bhai Dooj is known by several names in other parts of India. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, and Bhai Beej, and in Maharashtra, this day is celebrated as Bhai Tika. This day is celebrated as Bhai Phonta in Bengal.

Yama Dwitiya in South

In the southern regions of India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, Bhai Dooj is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. The mythology behind this celebration is that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj at her own home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, this day has been recognised and celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Numerous ancient Hindu scriptures have mentioned Bhai Dooj as a celebration of bonding and eternal love between brothers and sisters. There are several tales associated with the origin of the occasion and the most well-known are those of Lord Krishna and Yamraj.

