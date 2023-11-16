MP Elections 2023: On-Duty Officials Leave For Polling Booths As Madhya Pradesh Votes Tomorrow

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
As the civic responsibility gears up, dedicated workers deployed on election duty kickstart the electoral process by organizing and dispatching essential voting materials at various locations across the state.
The allocated vehicles will be continuously tracked via GPS for monitoring and coordination
The polling officers on election duty comfortably settle into E-rickshaws in Indore, ready to embark on their journey for the electoral process
At Nehru Stadium in Indore, district's focal point of election preparations, the distribution of voting materials is in full swing, setting the stage for a seamless and well-coordinated voting process
Sector officers will stay overnight at the polling booths, keeping a watchful eye until morning
Indore Collector Ilyaraja T inspected Nehru Stadium, ensuring all preparations are in place for the election duties
En route to the polling stations, the voting team from the engineering college heads towards the bus with voting materials, ensuring an efficient electoral process
Ritu Raghuvanshi, faced a cancellation of her election duty because of her little one needing her attention
Duty-bound employees, armed with election materials, made their way to their respective booths after the distribution of election paraphernalia at Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal
