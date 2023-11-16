MP Elections 2023: 20 Lakh People To Cast Vote In Bhopal Tomorrow; Polling Kits Distributed To Election Officials For All 7 Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The polling kits were distributed to the election officials for seven assembly seats in Bhopal at Lal Parade ground here on Thursday-- a day ahead of voting.

Vote counting will done on December 3 for all five poll-bound states, including Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official release, the polling teams have been instructed to reach the polling stations by Thursday evening and take charge. As many as four members deployed in one polling team. There are total 2049 polling stations in seven assembly constituencies in the state capital.

Of these seven constituencies, maximum 373 polling stations are in Govindpura, followed by 348 polling stations in Huzur, 332 in Narela, 270 in Berasia and 246 in Bhopal North.

Over 20 lakh voters are set to cast their vote in Bhopal district on November 17. Of these, 10.7 lakh are male and 10.1 lakh are women and 172 other voters. Maximum 3.93 lakh voters are in Govindpura assembly constituency, follwoed by 3.70 lakh voters in Huzur .Similarly, 2.48 lakh in Berasia, 2.45 lakh in Bhopal North, 3.49 lakh in Narela, 2.32 lakh in Bhopal South, 2.47 lakh in Bhopal Central.

Webcasting of 1044 polling stations and videography of 125 polling stations will be conducted. As many as 510 micro observers will be deployed in the polling stations of the assembly constituencies and 185 sector officers have been deployed, the release added.

As many as 2049 EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPAT machines will be used in all seven assembly constituencies of Bhopal. There will be 20 percent CU (Control Unit), 20 percent BU (Ballot Unit) and 30 percent VVPAT in reserve. Nearly 300 model polling stations and 111 women polling stations have been set up in the district. A total of 2254 polling parties, including reserve teams have been deployed to conduct the voting.

