Indore: Traffic Diversion Near Nehru Stadium For Assembly Elections

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have planned traffic diversion for the convenience of the public in view of the assembly election on Friday. The routes near the Nehru stadium will be restricted or diverted from Thursday 6 am until the departure of polling parties.

Restricted route

1. Home Guard T to Medical Hostel Square and Gymkhana to Residency Square.

2. Public Service Commission Square to the water tank, Radio Colony to GPO Square via Mushtaq Ali Square.

3. Azad Nagar Jail Tri-section to the water tank, Shivaji Vatika Square to Home Guard T.

4. From Nehru Stadium Gate No. 1 and 2, there will be entry of employees and parties engaged in Rau, Mhow, Indore 1 and Indore 5 assembly elections who come on their vehicles. They would park their vehicles as follows:

5. For four wheelers, from GPO Campus, SBI Bank Campus, Shivaji Vatika to the left side of SBI Bank Service Road.

6. For two wheelers, GPO to Mushtaq Ali Gate, Shivaji Vatika to SBI Bank Service Road, Azad Nagar to Mushtaq Ali Gate via Radio Colony, Mushtaq Ali Gate to SBI Bank Road on both sides, Shivaji Vatika to SBI Bank Service Road on the right side.

7. From Nehru Stadium Gate No. 6 and 7, there will be entry of employees and parties engaged in the Sanwer, Depalpur, Indore-2, Indore-3 and Indore-4 assembly elections who will park their vehicles.

8. For four wheelers, from Medical Hostel T to Home Guard T on the left side and Home Guard T to Pipleshwar Mahadev Square.

9. For two wheelers, from Chhota Stadium, Medical Hostel to Home Guard T on the right side, from Medical Hostel T to CPW Ground on both sides, from Shivaji Vatika Square to Medical T, from Home Guard Square to Medical T, from Musakhedi to Medical Hostel via Jail and MPPSC, from Navlakha to Radio Colony via Azad Nagar.

Material delivery teams will park their vehicles on both sides of Mayor Bungalow Road, near Sanchi Point, inside the CPWD Office Campus.

The traffic police have made arrangements to prevent inconvenience to the public. The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate with them in transportation arrangements.