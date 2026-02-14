 MP News: Police Stop Congress Workers From Meeting CM In Burhanpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Police Stop Congress Workers From Meeting CM In Burhanpur | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions flared briefly during Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Burhanpur on Saturday as police intercepted a delegation of Congress workers from meeting the CM citing law and order concerns. 

As per reports, the delegation was led by District Acting President Harshit Thakur and included National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress members.

The group was stopped near the Thakur Naval Singh petrol pump by the police which cited law and order concerns.

Thakur maintained the intent was a peaceful dialogue. The leaders sought to present a memorandum addressing several critical local grievances. The grievances included demand for fair MSP for farmers, the declining state of the local sugar factories,  dilapidated roads, erratic electricity supply, contaminated drinking water supply, problems faced by weavers and fake cases being lodged against local youth and students.

“The police prevented the public’s voice from reaching the government,” Thakur stated, emphasizing they had no intention of disrupting the peace.

Following a heated discussion, the standoff ended when officers assured the delegation that their concerns would be formally conveyed to the chief minister.

