Indore MBA Student Murder: Absconding Boyfriend Nabbed From Mumbai After Girl's Body Recovered From His Rented Indore Apartment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The absconding boyfriend of the 24-year-old MBA student, whose apartment she was found dead at, has been detained on Saturday.

The main suspect, Piyush Dhamnodia, was detained from Mumbai in a joint operation by Indore and Mumbai police.

The action comes a day after the girl was found dead and naked at Piyush's rented apartment in Indore.

Piyush was taken into custody on Saturday morning and is currently being questioned. Officials said further details will come out after interrogation.

What is the full story?

The shocking case came to light on Friday afternoon when residents in the Dwarkapuri area noticed a foul smell coming from a locked rented room. When the police broke open the lock, they found the woman’s partially decomposed body wrapped in a blanket and lying on the bed.

The room was locked from outside, and the student had been missing for three days.

Initial investigation suggested that she was murdered by strangulation about two to three days ago. The room had been rented by Piyush Dhamnodia, a resident of Mandsaur.

Both the accused and the deceased were second-semester MBA students at a college in the Rajendra Nagar area.

During the probe, police found that objectionable videos of the victim were shared from her mobile phone to her college WhatsApp group, her WhatsApp status, and several of her contacts.

DCP Lalchandani said Piyush’s father runs a grocery shop in Mandsaur. Piyush had been living in Indore for studies for the past few years and had stayed in the rented room for about four months.

Dhamnodia being questioned

With assistance from Mumbai Police, the accused was traced and detained from Mumbai. Police are now questioning him to find out the exact reason behind the murder.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic teams have examined the scene. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.

(With Inputs From Staff Reporter)