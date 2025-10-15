 Lokayukta Raids Retired Excise Officer In Indore & Gwalior; Gold And Cash Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreLokayukta Raids Retired Excise Officer In Indore & Gwalior; Gold And Cash Recovered

Lokayukta Raids Retired Excise Officer In Indore & Gwalior; Gold And Cash Recovered

The Lokayukta team is currently examining documents and other assets found during the search.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Lokayukta Raids Retired Excise Officer In Indore & Gwalior; Gold And Cash Recovered |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta team conducted raids at 5 locations linked to retired excise officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya in Indore, on Wednesday. 

Searches were carried out at his flat in Old Palasia, an office at Business Park and another location on Aerodrome Road in Indore. Another team also reached his house in Gwalior’s Indramani Nagar.

Gold and cash recovered

According to information, the raids have led to the recovery of a large amount of gold and cash. The Lokayukta team is currently examining documents and other assets found during the search.

FPJ Shorts
'Urine Mango Juice & Toilet Hot Pot': Inside Taiwan's Bizzare Poop Themed Restaurant
'Urine Mango Juice & Toilet Hot Pot': Inside Taiwan's Bizzare Poop Themed Restaurant
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Visits India, Signaling Strategic Shift Amid China Concerns
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Visits India, Signaling Strategic Shift Amid China Concerns
PMAY-U Sparks 1.2 Crore Housing Sanctions, Boosts Spending & Wealth Effect: SBI Report
PMAY-U Sparks 1.2 Crore Housing Sanctions, Boosts Spending & Wealth Effect: SBI Report
New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Raise Concerns, Limit Full Access To Provident Fund Savings
New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Raise Concerns, Limit Full Access To Provident Fund Savings

Bhadoriya retired in August 2025. In 2020, he was suspended for negligence in the auction of liquor shops after delays were reported in the process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh October 15, 2025 Weather Updates: Light Rains Likely For 3 Days In Southern...

Madhya Pradesh October 15, 2025 Weather Updates: Light Rains Likely For 3 Days In Southern...

Lokayukta Raids Retired Excise Officer In Indore & Gwalior; Gold And Cash Recovered

Lokayukta Raids Retired Excise Officer In Indore & Gwalior; Gold And Cash Recovered

Indore News: High Court Issues Notice To State In MY Hospital Rat Bite Case

Indore News: High Court Issues Notice To State In MY Hospital Rat Bite Case

Indore News: No Entry For City Buses, Four-Wheelers & E-Rickshaws In Rajwada Area Till October 21

Indore News: No Entry For City Buses, Four-Wheelers & E-Rickshaws In Rajwada Area Till October 21

Indore-Khandwa GC Project: REC Clears 454 Hectare Of Forest Land For Gauge Conversion

Indore-Khandwa GC Project: REC Clears 454 Hectare Of Forest Land For Gauge Conversion