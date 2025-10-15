Lokayukta Raids Retired Excise Officer In Indore & Gwalior; Gold And Cash Recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta team conducted raids at 5 locations linked to retired excise officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya in Indore, on Wednesday.
Searches were carried out at his flat in Old Palasia, an office at Business Park and another location on Aerodrome Road in Indore. Another team also reached his house in Gwalior’s Indramani Nagar.
Gold and cash recovered
According to information, the raids have led to the recovery of a large amount of gold and cash. The Lokayukta team is currently examining documents and other assets found during the search.
Bhadoriya retired in August 2025. In 2020, he was suspended for negligence in the auction of liquor shops after delays were reported in the process.