Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Swindled More Than ₹100 Cr Last Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The common notion that ‘keeping money in banks ensures safety against theft’ has taken a hit as the money kept in the banks is on the target of the cyber fraudsters.

Duping the common man, cyber crooks siphoned more than Rs 100 crore in 2023. Cyber police have registered around 34,000 complaints and financial frauds make up 80 % of the reported incidents, said officials. The officials said that the cyber criminals are specifically targeting women and the amount kept in their bank account.

ADG cyber, Yogesh Deshmukh told Free Press that the police have received around 34,000 complaints related to cyber crime and financial frauds. Of the total cyber complaints registered, 80% are pertaining to financial frauds and 20% are related to crime against women, said the ADG.

Financial frauds.................

ADG said that with the coordination of the bank officials and timely action, police have been able to recover around Rs 100 crores of the victim who fell prey to cyber frauds. Cautioning against the cyber financial frauds, the ADG said that victims should contact their banks immediately requesting to block all transactions.

Common financial crimes...

Identity theft, someone steals personal financial information (e.g. credit card number, bank account number) to make fraudulent transactions or withdrawals from accounts. The crooks use the information to open bank accounts or get new credit cards leaving the victim liable for all the charges.

Investment Fraud, like ‘Ponzi schemes’, investment fraud schemes where returns are paid to investors using new capital from newly recruited investors as opposed to interest and profits from legitimate investments.

Mortgage and Lending Fraud, Someone else (often a friend or family member) opens a mortgage or loan using your information or using false information or lenders selling you mortgage or loans with inaccurate information, deceptive practices, and other high-pressure sales tactics.

Mass Marketing Fraud, like fake charity donation solicitations, Award or Prize notifications, also seen on the internet as “10,000th Visitor” type notifications.