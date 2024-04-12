Bhopal: Former-VC, Ex-Registrar Face Charges Beyond Financial Anomalies In RGPV Scam Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as investigations into the financial anomalies at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya are already underway, former vice chancellor Professor Sunil Kumar and ex registrar RS Rajput face other charges including that of irregularities in recruitments, and purchases were being done.

The former VC and registrar are being probed for allegedly transferring Rs 19.48 crores into the private accounts.

They are accused of making appointments at the varsity sidelining the norms and also committing anomalies in purchases at the university.

One Pradeep Soni had lodged a complaint with Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in 2022 accusing the then VC Sunil Kumar of appointing around 12 to 15 employees without issuing any recruitment advertisement and holding tender process. The university made a payment of around Rs 1 crores in two years to these appointees as salary.

Besides, Prantiya Takniki Atithi avam Samvida Pradhyapak Mahasangh had also lodged a complaint with EOW in July 2021 claiming gross irregularities in purchases done by RGPV’s registrar Dr RS Rajput and others. The organisation’s state president is Devansh Jain while Dr Ashish Khare is its vice president.

The organisation claimed that RS Rajput is involved in committing irregularities in purchases and other administrative works like awarding scholarships, PhD file and other works.

Rajput has been accused of committing irregularities in the name of hostel mess arrangement, computer purchase etc. Even in the State Assembly, a question was raised against the alleged corrupt practices of Rajput.

The Mahasangh has alleged that in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Rajput had committed financial irregularity worth crores of rupees in the name of awarding hostels’ mess work. He allegedly did not invite any comprehensive tender for the work.

The organization also accused Rajput of committing financial anomalies in computer purchases. In 2018, computers were purchased by his order. Against the full payment of 60 computers, only 55 computers were purchased.

On the date of computer supply, the market price of per computer was Rs 62,000 and while the payment was made at the rate of Rs 83,350 per piece.

The organisation claimed that in the executive committee meeting held on March 26, 2019, an approval was given to develop 10 smart classrooms at a cost of Rs 1,13,34,999. However, the work heads were changed and sum was used to develop 3 lecture theaters in place of 10 smart classes.

Later then vice chancellor Kumar had written a letter to the principal secretary of Governor in 2022, saying that a five-member team was formed to probe the matter. He had termed the allegations as baseless and requested to close the matter.