Bhopal: Man Loans ₹2.3L To Acquaintance, Extorts ₹15.53L In Return; Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a Mandideep man for extorting Rs 15.53 lakh as interest from one of his acquaintances against Rs 2.3 lakh he had lent him a year ago.

As per Misrod police, Rajesh Jain approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against Suraj Jogi. The complainant told police that he had borrowed Rs 2.3 lakh from Jogi in December 2023. Thereafter, Jogi began blackmailing him threatening to tarnish his image and getting him implicated under Section 420 (Cheating) of IPC. When Jain gave in to Jogi, the latter procured four signed blank cheques from him. Through these cheques he extorted Rs 15.53 lakh from Jain.

On April 8, when Jogi demanded Rs 7 lakh more, Jain refused. Jogi then went to Jain’s house and threatened to assault him and his wife. Jain then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Jogi on Wednesday night. The police plunged into action, and arrested Jogi from Mandideep on Thursday.

The cops also raided his office, from where they seized many blank cheques, several registers, cash and also registers which mentioned names of people who had borrowed money from Jogi. The accused is being interrogated in police custody at present.