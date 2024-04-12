 Bhopal: Man Loans ₹2.3L To Acquaintance, Extorts ₹15.53L In Return; Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Loans ₹2.3L To Acquaintance, Extorts ₹15.53L In Return; Held

Bhopal: Man Loans ₹2.3L To Acquaintance, Extorts ₹15.53L In Return; Held

As per Misrod police, Rajesh Jain approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against Suraj Jogi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a Mandideep man for extorting Rs 15.53 lakh as interest from one of his acquaintances against Rs 2.3 lakh he had lent him a year ago.

As per Misrod police, Rajesh Jain approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against Suraj Jogi. The complainant told police that he had borrowed Rs 2.3 lakh from Jogi in December 2023. Thereafter, Jogi began blackmailing him threatening to tarnish his image and getting him implicated under Section 420 (Cheating) of IPC. When Jain gave in to Jogi, the latter procured four signed blank cheques from him. Through these cheques he extorted Rs 15.53 lakh from Jain.

Read Also
Bhopal: ₹50 Lakh Cash In Farmer's House; Police Yet To Notify I-T Department
article-image

On April 8, when Jogi demanded Rs 7 lakh more, Jain refused. Jogi then went to Jain’s house and threatened to assault him and his wife. Jain then approached the police and lodged a complaint against Jogi on Wednesday night. The police plunged into action, and arrested Jogi from Mandideep on Thursday.

The cops also raided his office, from where they seized many blank cheques, several registers, cash and also registers which mentioned names of people who had borrowed money from Jogi. The accused is being interrogated in police custody at present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

U-18 Girls Cricket Tournament: Bhopal Beat Sagar In League Match

U-18 Girls Cricket Tournament: Bhopal Beat Sagar In League Match

Bhopal: Collectors Asked To Change Procurement Centres In Case Of Waterlogging

Bhopal: Collectors Asked To Change Procurement Centres In Case Of Waterlogging

Bhopal: Former-VC, Ex-Registrar Face Charges Beyond Financial Anomalies In RGPV Scam Case

Bhopal: Former-VC, Ex-Registrar Face Charges Beyond Financial Anomalies In RGPV Scam Case

Bhopal: Man Loans ₹2.3L To Acquaintance, Extorts ₹15.53L In Return; Held

Bhopal: Man Loans ₹2.3L To Acquaintance, Extorts ₹15.53L In Return; Held

MP: Study Of Eurasian Otters Sheds Light On Distribution And Habitat

MP: Study Of Eurasian Otters Sheds Light On Distribution And Habitat