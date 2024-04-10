Bhopal: ₹50 Lakh Cash In Farmer's House; Police Yet To Notify I-T Department

Income tax department | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are yet to notify the income tax department about the recovery of around Rs 50 lakh which was stolen from the house of a farmer in Shahpura area. Chunabhatti police have arrested five persons, including a minor, who allegedly committed theft of Rs 50 lakh from the house of a farmer Gyanendra Singh Parihar.

The police have neither been able to get a valid explanation from Parihar about Rs 50 lakh in cash, nor have the police brought the same into the cognizance of the Income tax department. After the recovery of the theft amount, the police were bound to inform the income tax department about Rs 50 lakh cash the farmer had kept in his house. With election model code of conduct in force, not keeping the income tax department people in loop seems like a blatant lapse on the part of the police.

When inquired about the lapse, Chunabhatti SHO Bhupendra Kaul Siddhu said the primary task of the police right now is to apprehend two other accused involved in the theft. Informing the Income tax department is a process which shall be carried out by the police after all the accused in the case are arrested, else the public accuse police of going lax in tracing and arresting the accused, she added.

When the contact details of the complainant Gyanendra Singh Parihar were sought by senior police officials, they refused to share the same, saying Parihar has requested them not to share his contact details or address to the media-persons, which further raises suspicions regarding the source from where the farmer procured the amount.

I-T to be notified tomorrow: CP (Bhopal)

Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra told Free Press that as the office is closed currently, the income tax department will be notified on Friday about the farmer who kept Rs 50 lakh cash in his house. On being inquired about the source of money, the CP quoting the farmer said that Parihar has chosen to disclose the details during his hearing in the court.