MP: Son Strangles Mom To Death With Mobile Charger Over ₹200

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gruesome murder was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, where a son allegedly strangled his mother with a charging cord over Rs 200. The accused son asked for the money from his mother for liquor, which led to the argument between the two.

After committing the heinous act, the son, without any remorse, he went to his room to sleep. It was only when the father returned home from work that day that the grim discovery was made. Initially, the son attempted to fabricate a story, alleging his mother's suicide by hanging.

However, upon further investigation and a post-mortem examination, it was revealed that the cause of death was indeed strangulation. Consequently, the son confessed to the crime during police interrogation, shedding light on the tragic turn of events in this heart-wrenching case.

According to TI Umesh Upadhyay of Malanpur Police Station, Mahesh Jatav, the husband of the deceased and a resident of Samta Nagar, reported that on the morning of April 10th at around 8 o'clock, he went to duty at Surya Factory. His elder son also went to the factory with him. At home, there was his younger son Hemant Jatav, the accused and his wife Mamta.

Around 10 o'clock in the morning, his wife called and informed him that Hemant was demanding money from her for drinking alcohol and was arguing with her when she refused to give it. When Mahesh returned home around one-thirty in the afternoon, he found his wife in critical condition, while their son Hemant was found lying in his room. The husband reported the incident to the police station.

TI Upadhyay informed that the body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem, and Hemant, the deceased's son, was interrogated.

Initially, he claimed to have left home after his father's departure. However, upon his return in the afternoon, he discovered his mother in critical condition. In a further interrogation, he stated that he was asleep at home and was awakened by his father's arrival. Following intense and strict interrogation by the police, Hemant confessed to his mother's murder.