MP: Law Student Dies After Falling From Gwalior Fort, Investigation Underway

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A girl, pursuing Law degree, lost her life after falling from Gwalior fort. Along with the girl, her friend was also present at the spot at the time of incident. The police have detained four people including the friend. The police are investigating whether it is a murder, suicide or accident.

The girl is identified as Aakriti Bhadauria. She is a resident of DD Nagar, and was pursuing BBA LLB from a private university.

Heated argument between Aakriti and friend

According to reports, Aakriti had left her residence in the evening to meet her friend, who accompanied her to the fort. Eyewitnesses claimed that a heated argument ensued between Aakriti and her friend prior to the fatal fall.

Father is a security officer in Delhi

CSP Ashok Jadon said that the suspects are being interrogated. Further action will be taken on the basis of facts. Aakriti's father Sanjay Singh Bhadauria is a security officer in the Union Home Ministry and posted in Delhi. Aakriti used to live with her mother and brother in Gwalior.

According to the police, she had a close friendship with Aadesh Sharma, who lives in Maharajpur. Aadesh was married only two months ago.

The police are investigating the matter.

(More details awaited)