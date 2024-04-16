26-Year-Old Woman Sex Worker Found Dead At Bhopal Hotel, Police Arrest Suspect

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police on Monday claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a 26-year-old woman, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Bawadiya Kalan area on Saturday late night. The police confirmed that the woman was a sex-worker, who had been called to the hotel by the accused, Ritul Pandey(26).

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh told Free Press that Pandey, a resident of Kolar had checked into the hotel three days before the incident, following an argument with his father, who banished him from the house. Pandey was addicted to substance abuse, and often used to remain high on Charas and cannabis.

On Saturday evening, he had consumed ‘thinner, a chemical used by automobile experts. After getting high on it, he hit up the hotel staffer named Sagar to arrange a sex-worker for him.

Around 8 pm on Saturday, the woman arrived at the hotel and went to Pandey’s room. The duo began getting intimate, but soon the woman discovered that he was impotent. She tried to leave, but Pandey, who was under the influence of the thinner, refused to let her go. He inserted her hand into her private parts which led to excessive bleeding which ultimately led to her death. On finding the woman dead, Pandey fled from the hotel.

Later on Saturday night, when the incident was reported to the Shahpura police, the cops arrested Pandey and the hotel staffer Sagar. They, during the interrogation on Monday, revealed the entire incident to the police. The police have now launched efforts to get in touch with the woman's kin, to inform them about her death.

Woman, hotel staffer among five held

DCP (Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla told Free Press that apart from the key accused Ritul Pandey and the hotel staffer Sagar, three more persons, including a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of the sex-worker.

Police said that the other arrested accused include Kunal, who was a former employee of the hotel. He used to arrange call-girls for people residing at the hotel. The second person arrested is Bahadur, who used to drop the call girls to their houses from the hotel. The third accused is a woman Mehek Yadav, who operated a sex racket, and used to finalise deals with the customers. All of them are being interrogated, DCP Shukla added.