Bhopal: BJP Harassing Tribal MLA,This Shows Its Dictatorial Attitude, Says Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police and excise personnel searched the residence and other premises of a tribal Congress MLA in Chhindwara district but returned empty-handed, this is nothing but harassment, said the State Congress president Jitu Patwari. The Congress leader termed the raid as a harassment of the Tribal MLA Nilesh Uikey, who represents Pandhurna (ST) assembly seat in Chhindwara.

"This is harassment of the tribal MLA by the BJP and this shows its dictatorial attitude," said Patwari. The MLA, meanwhile, said that police and an excise team ‘raided’ his house and agricultural fields around 4 pm on Sunday following a complaint of hoarding cash and liquor but they found nothing.

They carried out searches for three hours, but did not find anything related to elections, said the MLA. Meanwhile, a team of local police, consisting of CSP and cops of three police stations, had reached Kamal Nath’s residence in Shikarpur and quizzed the people there. The team was visiting the former CM’s residence following a complaint of BJP candidate Vivek Sahu and a journalist Sudesh Nagwanshi, a case has been registered against RK Miglani, a close aide of former chief minister Kamal Nath and a local scribe Sachin Gupta.

State media president Mukesh Nayak claimed “Such raids show that the BJP is shattered from inside. And the back to back two raids on Congress leaders in Chhindwara has sealed the victory of Congress in the constituency”.