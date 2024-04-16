Bhopal: INDIA Bloc Extends Support To All India Forward Bloc Candidate In Khajuraho

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint press conference at PCC on Monday, the leaders of the INDIA bloc have extended support to the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate, RB Prajapati, from the Khajuraho parliamentary constituency. The parliamentary seat was the only constituency left to the Samajwadi Party, a member of the INDIA bloc, as part of a seat-sharing deal with the Congress.

However, SP candidate Meera Yadav’s nomination was rejected on April 5 due to lack of a signature at one place and not having an updated voter list. Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh issued a written statement in this regard. Khajuraho will go to poll in the second phase on April 26. "It feels good to support the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and the reason for this is that it was formed by freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose in 1939.

Due to similar ideology, effort to save democracy in the present times, having similar ideological convention and political commitment, it is a natural alliance of AIFB and the Congress," Nayak said. "When the matter was discussed with the SP, they were ready and happily gave their consent. Therefore, AIFB candidate RB Prajapati will be the official candidate of INDIA alliance in Khajuraho Lok Sabha. SP, Congress and other constituent parties will help them with full strength and capacity in the upcoming election," he added. The AIFB candidate is a former IAS officer and will be contesting against BJP nominee VD Sharma.

Rahul, Akhilesh may hold rally in Khajuraho

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav are likely to hold a public meeting in Khajuraho in support of All India Forward Bloc leader RB Prajapati, said Congress state media president Mukesh Nayak. He also added that they have sent a proposal to the national leadership about their demand for a public meeting in Khajuraho, here on Monday.