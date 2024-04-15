Bhopal: Modi’s Name Will Ensure BJP’s Win In Chhindwara, Says Vijayvargiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, known as troubleshooter in the BJP, has been asked to handle the party’s poll affairs in the Mahakaushal cluster and in the Chhindwara constituency. Vijayvargiya is busy preparing for Union home minister Amit Shah’s road show on Tuesday. In an interaction with Free Press, he discussed the party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha election in this constituency.

Excerpts:

FP: The BJP has been losing the Chhindwara seat for years. Why is the party claiming that it will win this time?

Vijayvargiya: The atmosphere in Chhindwara is totally in favour of the BJP. The people of this constituency are supporting the party. It is the people’s confidence which gives us strength to believe that we will romp home.

FP: What is the biggest factor in Chhindwara?

Vijayvargiya: The main factor that is dominating the poll scene across the country is also prevailing in Chhindwara. The name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure the party's victory in this constituency, too. The impact of Modi can be found in each seat. So, it is also palpable in Chhindwara.

FP: What will be the impact of Amit Shah’s trip on every seat?

Vijayvargiya: Amit Shah is a fine strategist. People easily connect with him. Shah’s road show and meetings will ensure BJP’s victory in Chhindwara with a huge margin.

FP: Kamal Nath is highly influential in Chhindwara. How are you going to deal with it?

Vijayvargiya: Once Kamal Nath was very influential. He is not a mass leader and has been winning the election through sheer management. Nath has been an MP from Chhindwara for a long time, but he has handed over the seat to his son Nakul Nath. The voters of this constituency are fed up with Kamal Nath’s Parivarwad (familysm). So, the voters have made up their mind to vote for the BJP and get rid of the Naths.

FP: If the atmosphere is conducive to the BJP, what was the necessity to engineer defection in the Congress to bring its leaders to the ruling party?

Vijayvargiya: The Congress leaders want to join the BJP. They have been in touch with us. They are especially fed up with Nakul Nath. Whether it is Deepak Saxena or Kamal Shah, they were associated with Nath for years. It is because of the Congress’s policy that the people are joining the BJP.

FP: There are also reports that resentment is brewing in the BJP. Will it damage the party?

Vijayvargiya: No. There is no resentment in the party. Nobody has issued any statement beyond party line since the election was declared. Each leader of the BJP is sweating it out to make Modi Prime Minister for the third time.