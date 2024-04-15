 Bhopal Power Cut April 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Geeta Nagar, Rachna Nagar And More; Check Full Schedule
Bhopal Power Cut April 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Geeta Nagar, Rachna Nagar And More; Check Full Schedule

This scheduled interruption in power supply is part of the routine maintenance work being undertaken by the electricity board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods in Bhopal on 16th April. Residents in the specified areas are urged to pay heed to the designated time frames mentioned for the planned electricity disruptions.

Areas and timings:

Area: Bhanpur, Geeta Nagar, Shiv Nagar,Chandan Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Janta Qtr. and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Jhanda Chowk, Sewage Pump, Khanugaon Chouraha and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Paras City, Kanha Tower, Deendayal Parisar Shubheen Hostel and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The planned power interruption forms a crucial component of the routine maintenance initiatives conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures aim to uphold the seamless operation of the grid and forestall any unforeseen power disruptions in the days ahead.

In light of this, residents are strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly, organizing their schedules to accommodate any essential activities reliant on electricity during the stipulated time frames. This proactive approach ensures minimal inconvenience and facilitates smooth cooperation during the maintenance period.

