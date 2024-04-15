Bhopal: MCU Bags Many Honours At 10th Edition Of Prestigious Edutainment 2024 Awards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal bagged several top honours at the 10th Edition of the prestigious Edutainment Awards 2024 held in Mumbai recently.

The awards included Gold Award for Value for Money Creative Education School & Bronze in the category of Digital Media School. This apart, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh was awarded for Excellent Mentorship in the field of Creative Education Leadership while Dean (Academics) Prof P Sasikala Ravichandran was honoured for Excellent Mentorship in the field of Media Technology at a gala ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Prof K G Suresh received all the awards on behalf of the university. Expressing gratitude to the organisers, Prof Suresh said after Times Now ranked MCU among the top seven media institutes of the country last month, this is a great honour. He said MCU has ambitious plans for the future including NAAC Accreditation. He added that the university shall continue to strive for excellence in the days ahead.

The MCU is Asia's Oldest Government University for Media and Journalism and India's Largest Govt. Media varsity