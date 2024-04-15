Bhopal: Partially-Naked Body Of Faridabad Woman Found In Hotel, Two Held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A partially-naked body of a woman hailing from Faridabad was recovered from the room of a hotel located in Bawadia Kalan late Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Police have arrested two suspects, one of them is said to be an acquaintance of the woman, while the other is a hotel staffer.

Shahpura police station TI Raghunath Singh told Free Press that the woman found dead has been identified as Shashi Pandey (26), a native of Haryana’s Faridabad. The woman came to a hotel on Saturday around 7:30 pm to meet Rahul Pandey, a resident of Kolar area, who had been staying at the hotel.

The TI said that minutes before the incident was reported, an altercation had ensued between Rahul and Shashi, following which Rahul left the hotel room in a frenzy, telling the hotel staffers to keep an eye on the woman. Later in the evening, when the staffers went to check on her they found her dead. The woman was partially-naked. The police, upon learning about the incident, rushed to the spot.

They then took one hotel staffer into custody as suspect. Upon receiving leads from him about Rahul, the police nabbed him too. TI Singh said that both the suspects have been misleading the police since their arrest. The police also sifted through the call details of Shashi and Rahul, as per which they were in touch for a long time.