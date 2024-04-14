Rewa: 6-Year-Old Stuck At 42 Feet In Borewell Dies; Body Found After 44 Hours Of Rescue Operation

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Mayak, the 6-year-old, who fell into a borewell on Friday, has unfortunately passed away after being trapped 42 feet below earth crust for 44 hours in Rewa. After the rescue team found the body buried under mud and stones, the medical team took him to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. District Panchayat Saurabh Sonawade CEO has confirmed the news of Mayank's passing away.

Family devastated after losing son

Ever since Mayank fell into the borewell, his mother had been sitting next to the spot waiting for his son to be saved. She even fell sick in the two days. After being informed about her son’s death, she has been devastated along with other family members.

44-hours of battel lead to demise

Mayank (6), son of Vijay Adivasi, had fallen into an open borewell between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Friday afternoon in Manika village under the jurisdiction of Janeh police station area, about 90 km from Rewa district headquarters. The depth of the borewell is said to be 160 feet deep.

Immediate efforts were initiated by villagers to rescue him. Authorities, including police and administrative officials, promptly responded to the scene. Both NDRF and SDERF teams were sent for the rescue operation.

The rescue operation involved the use of eight parallel JCB machines to excavate the borewell. After digging more than 60 feet, water emerged, complicating the rescue efforts. Subsequently, a tunnel was drilled to access the borewell.