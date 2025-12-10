 Nagpur Leopard Attack: 7 Injured As Big Cat Enters Residential Area In Pardi; Forest Minister Pushes For AI Sirens & More Precautions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNagpur Leopard Attack: 7 Injured As Big Cat Enters Residential Area In Pardi; Forest Minister Pushes For AI Sirens & More Precautions

Nagpur Leopard Attack: 7 Injured As Big Cat Enters Residential Area In Pardi; Forest Minister Pushes For AI Sirens & More Precautions

Ajinkya Bhatkar, Honorary Wildlife Warden, said that the Forest Department received information about the leopard at around 7:30 am on December 10. After the information was received, Bhatkar added that immediately, CF (Conservator of Forests) and DCF (Deputy Conservator of Forests) instructed the RFO (Range Forest Officer) to send the transit treatment centre team.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Nagpur: A major scare gripped Nagpur's Pardi locality after a leopard entered a residential area on Monday evening, injuring seven people before being safely rescued by the Forest Department’s rapid response team. Visuals on social media showed the big cat entering a house through the terrace. The injured people were admitted to Shri Bhavani Hospital in Paradi. Residents said the leopard suddenly appeared around 6:30 pm on December 9, creating panic.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ajinkya Bhatkar, Honorary Wildlife Warden, said that the Forest Department received information about the leopard at around 7:30 am on December 10. After the information was received, Bhatkar added that immediately, CF (Conservator of Forests) and DCF (Deputy Conservator of Forests) instructed the RFO (Range Forest Officer) to send the transit treatment centre team. "They started the operation at around 9.30 am and completed it within an hour.

Read Also
‘Give Farmers Gun Licenses’: Heated Debate Erupts As MLAs Seek Tough Measures Against Leopards...
article-image

3-Year-Old Male Leopard

Ajinkya added that Dr Kulsum darted the animal, allowing the team to safely capture the leopard. He also informed that the captured leopard is a three-year-old male.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him To Stop False Narratives After Poll Losses
Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him To Stop False Narratives After Poll Losses
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 49: BB 19's Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads While Parth Samthaan Sees A Significant Rise
'First SIR Was Conducted In 1952': Amit Shah Defends Election Commission, Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Falsehoods In Lok Sabha
'First SIR Was Conducted In 1952': Amit Shah Defends Election Commission, Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Falsehoods In Lok Sabha
Morocco’s Fes Tragedy: Two buildings Collapse Killing 19 People And Injuring 16 Others; Video
Morocco’s Fes Tragedy: Two buildings Collapse Killing 19 People And Injuring 16 Others; Video
Read Also
Maharashtra: Leopard Attacks Five In Broad Daylight In Alibag; Rescue Operation To Continue On...
article-image

Residents Recall Terrifying Moments

One of the injured residents recalled the shocking moment of the attack inside homes and said, “I was standing on the balcony when it came from behind and started attacking. My family was inside the house… When I tried to stop it, it attacked me. The incident happened around 6:30 pm.”

All Seven Injured Out of Danger, Informs Forest Minister

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik visited the injured and assured them that all victims are stable. He further informed that, "If any leopard accidentally enters residential areas, our forest department will work to alert the citizens. We have made arrangements for this..."

Precautions Planned To Avoid Such an Attack

Naik added that permission has been obtained for sterilisation, but only on a very small scale. "First, in six months, we will assess its success, and then we will seek approval from the central government to expand the programme," he told the reporters.

In another precaution, Naik also added, "We are also trying to plant trees that those animals feed on, which are themselves prey for leopards, so that leopards are less likely to leave the jungles in search of food."

The Minister also called to deploy AI-driven sirens to detect a leopard. "We have also deployed AI-driven sirens that activate whenever a leopard, or even its shadow, is detected," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him...

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi As ‘Serial Drama Artist’, Urges Him...

BMC Clears Feasibility Study For Mulund Golf Course On Former Dumping Ground

BMC Clears Feasibility Study For Mulund Golf Course On Former Dumping Ground

Vasai-Virar Civic Elections 2025: VVCMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi Inspects Counting Centre...

Vasai-Virar Civic Elections 2025: VVCMC Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi Inspects Counting Centre...

Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Is Dominated By Dogs & Leopards Debates -- But What About Other...

Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Is Dominated By Dogs & Leopards Debates -- But What About Other...

Maharashtra Assembly Clash Over Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Faces Corruption Claims, Dy CM Eknath...

Maharashtra Assembly Clash Over Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Faces Corruption Claims, Dy CM Eknath...