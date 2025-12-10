 Major Blow To Naxal Network In Maharashtra: 11 Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders With A Cumulative Bounty Of ₹82 Lakh Surrender
Major Blow To Naxal Network In Maharashtra: 11 Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders With A Cumulative Bounty Of ₹82 Lakh Surrender

Eleven CPI (Maoist) commanders and cadres with a bounty of ₹82 lakh surrendered before Gadchiroli police, marking one of the biggest blows to the Maoist network in the Dandakaranya region. The group included top committee members. Officials hailed it as a major success, with over 100 Maoists surrendering in the district this year.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Major Blow To Naxal Network In Maharashtra: 11 Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders With A Cumulative Bounty Of ₹82 Lakh Surrender | X @airnewsalerts

Nagpur: In yet another success to the Maharashtra government's campaign to end left-wing extremism, 11 CPI (Maoist) commanders and cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹82 lakh surrendered before the Gadchiroli police on Wednesday morning in the presence of Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla.

The surrendered group includes several high-ranking leaders — Divisional Committee Members, Platoon Committee Members and Area Committee Members — marking one of the most significant mass surrenders in recent years. Security was tightened at the venue as four of the Maoists arrived armed and in full uniform.

Among those who surrendered were Ramesh alias Baju Lekami and Bhima alias Kiran Hidma Kowasi, both Divisional Committee Members of the banned outfit. Senior Platoon Committee members Poriya alias Lucky Adama Gota, Ratan alias Sanna Masu Oyam, and Kamala alias Rago Iriya Veladi also laid down arms. Others include Poriya alias Kumari Bhima Veladi, Ramji alias Mura Lachhu Pungati, Sonu Podiyam alias Ajay, Prakash alias Pandu Pungati, Sita alias Jaini Tonde Pallo, and Sainath Shankar Made.

Local officials believe the surrender has delivered a major blow to Maoist operations across the Dandakaranya region, spanning Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana. The event was attended by Additional Director General (Special Actions) Dr Tshering Dorje, DIG Ankit Goyal, DIG (CRPF) Ajay Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.

Wednesday’s surrender is being hailed as one of the biggest successes for Gadchiroli police since Bhupathi alias Mallojula Venugopal Rao, a Politburo member of the CPI (Maoist), surrendered before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 15 along with 60 others.

“This is the beginning of the end of Naxalism in Gadchiroli. We are committed to the Union government’s deadline of March 31, 2026, to eliminate leftwing extremism from India,” DGP Rashmi Shukla said, adding that over 100 Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli district this year.

