 Mumbai Sees Alarming Spike In Missing Cases; 60 Females Among 82 Incidents Reported In 36 Days
Eighteen-year-olds formed a large share of the missing, of which 41 were girls and 13 boys. In a shocking revelation, the list also reported that much younger girls, as young as five, were also reported missing, while boys aged 11 saw the most missing cases.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai, which is supposed to be a safe space for the people, especially women, is witnessing a worrying rise in missing cases. In just 36 days, i.e. from November 1 to December 6, Mumbai Police reported a massive 82 people missing, of which 60 were female.

According to the Mid Day report, areas including Kurar Village, Vakola, Powai, Malwani, and Sakinaka emerged as hotspots as multiple cases were reported from these locations. In addition to this, citing the Maharashtra police report, Metro Mumbai Live reported that from June to December this year, Mumbai witnessed 134 cases of missing children.

Age-Wise Missing Trend

Coming back to the 82 cases of missing reported between November and December, eighteen-year-olds formed a large share of the missing, of which 41 were girls and 13 boys. In a shocking revelation, the list also reported that much younger girls, as young as five, were also reported missing, while boys aged 11 saw the most missing cases.

Number Could Be More Than Reported

Police officials clarified that the available data may not capture the full scale of the issue, as several cases remain unreported due to parental fear, social stigma and other sensitivities around missing children.

“A large number of missing children are traced within the first few days using CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and ground-level enquiries. Efforts are further intensified when minors are involved,” a police officer said, as quoted by Mid Day.

Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Nalasopara Water Tank

In a latest incident, police recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy from a building’s water tank in the Taki Pada area of Nalasopara on Monday, December 8, sending shockwaves through the locality. The child, Mehtaj Mustafa Shaikh, a resident of Kararibad, Khadija Building in Nalasopara (West), had been missing since December 3. According to police, Mehtaj had stepped out of his home around 1 pm without informing his parents.

