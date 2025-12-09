Maharashtra: Leopard Attacks Five In Broad Daylight In Alibag; Rescue Operation To Continue On Wednesday| VIDEO

A leopard sighted in broad daylight in Nagaon, Alibag, attacked five people on Tuesday, creating panic across the village and prompting an immediate rescue response from the Forest Department and police. Two residents were injured in the morning, while three members of the rescue team including a forest officer were hurt during the afternoon operation to capture the animal.

Animal Roams Through Lanes, Attempts to Leap at Residents

The leopard was first spotted around 11 am on December 9 in the wadi (traditional house) opposite the residence of Balu Sutar in Khalchi Aali, where locals reported seeing a “very large, waist-high, highly aggressive leopard roaming openly.”

It then moved through the area near HDFC Bank and advanced towards Naga Wadi, with eyewitnesses claiming it “tried to leap at people” as it passed through multiple residential lanes.

Schools Take Precaution as Fear Spreads

Following the attacks, fear spread rapidly through Nagaon and adjoining parts of Alibag. Considering the risk to children, a nearby school shifted all students to an upper hall as a precaution, and parents were instructed to take their children home immediately.

Forest Teams Rush to the Spot; Three Rescuers Injured

Forest officials and police teams reached the area and confirmed that the leopard had taken shelter inside a wadi structure. A coordinated rescue operation was launched, during which three members of the forest team sustained injuries.

Local administration urged residents to remain indoors and avoid gathering at the rescue site.

“We asked the villagers to cooperate with the authorities and not spread panic. We have been requesting them to stay indoors and avoid crowding the area, but many continue to gather, making the leopard panic,” said Harshada Mayekar, Sarpanch of Nagaon Gram Panchayat.

Officials Attempt Tranquilisation; Leopard Believed to Be From Fansad

Forest officials said efforts were underway to tranquilise and capture the leopard safely, and the situation was being closely monitored.

“We have tried to tranquilise him and the rescue operation is still ongoing. We have issued the necessary instructions to the villagers. It is suspected that the leopard may have lost his way from Fansad in Raigad,” said DFO Rahul Patil, Raigad.

Injured Rescuers Sustain Minor Wounds; Operation to Resume Wednesday

The injured include forest personnel Bhausaheb Jhavre, Prasad Sutar, Kunal Salunkhe and Amit Vartak, along with villager Mandar Gadkari.

“The injured have received only minor scratch wounds. No major injuries were reported. Since it is now dark, tranquilising is difficult. We will increase bandobast and attempt the rescue again on Wednesday morning. There is also a chance the leopard may retreat on its own. Villagers have been asked to stay indoors,” DFO Patil added.