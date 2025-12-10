 Microsoft To Onboard 15,000 Global Employers To India's National Career Service Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechMicrosoft To Onboard 15,000 Global Employers To India's National Career Service Platform

Microsoft To Onboard 15,000 Global Employers To India's National Career Service Platform

Microsoft will partner with the Labour Ministry to integrate AI chatbots into key employment platforms and bring over 15,000 global employers to the National Career Service. The collaboration will expand AI-led skilling via DigiSaksham, boost job access, strengthen social protection systems like e-Shram, and help build a globally competitive, future-ready Indian workforce.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Microsoft To Onboard 15,000 Global Employers To India's National Career Service Platform | IANS

New Delhi: Global software giant Microsoft will work with the Ministry of Labour and Employment to introduce AI-powered chatbots that will guide workers through key government employment platforms, it was announced on Wednesday.

Details

A central feature of the partnership is Microsoft’s commitment to encourage more than 15,000 employers and partners from its extensive international network onto the Ministry’s National Career Service (NCS) platform.

This collaboration represents a major step in expanding employment linkages, scaling AI-led skilling, and preparing India’s workforce for global opportunities.

FPJ Shorts
Amazon To Invest Over $35 Billion In India By 2030, Boosting AI, Exports, Logistics And Job Creation
Amazon To Invest Over $35 Billion In India By 2030, Boosting AI, Exports, Logistics And Job Creation
CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Accepted Until Dec 12, 5 PM
CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Accepted Until Dec 12, 5 PM
Maharashtra Assembly Clash Over Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Faces Corruption Claims, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Promises ₹2,100 Aid ‘At Appropriate Time’ | VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Clash Over Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Faces Corruption Claims, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Promises ₹2,100 Aid ‘At Appropriate Time’ | VIDEO
Amazon Commits USD 35 Bn To Power India’s Digital Leap; Signals Renewed Faith In India
Amazon Commits USD 35 Bn To Power India’s Digital Leap; Signals Renewed Faith In India
Read Also
Google Gemini Nano Banana Viral Trend: Create Your Own Akshaye Khanna Baloch-Vibe From Dhurandhar...
article-image

This will significantly broaden formal job access, support high-growth sectors, and enable India to develop a skilled workforce not only for domestic demand but also for the world, strengthening pathways for international mobility of Indian professionals and youth.

The e-Shram portal, launched in August 2021 after millions of informal workers lost jobs during the Covid lockdowns, is built on Microsoft Azure. The system can handle up to 172,000 transactions per second and has previously managed up to 8 million registrations in a single day, according to the company.

With the addition of AI chatbots, both the government and Microsoft believe that workers will find it easier to access welfare schemes, improve their employability, and connect with better job opportunities.

Read Also
Now You Can Reshare Instagram Stories Without Being Tagged, New Feature Makes Story Sharing Easier;...
article-image

The MoU will also expand AI-driven skilling initiatives through DigiSaksham, equipping millions of young people with future-ready capabilities in AI, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and productivity tools. These efforts will contribute to building a workforce aligned with global standards and emerging industry needs.

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the partnership, noting that it reflects a shared ambition to leverage India’s favourable demographic dividend and create a globally competitive, digitally skilled, and future-ready workforce.

He emphasised that Microsoft’s participation will accelerate job access, deepen skilling, and enhance India’s leadership in global labour mobility.

Read Also
iOS 26.2 Rollout In India: Key Features, How To Update, Eligible Devices, More
article-image

“India has achieved a historic milestone in social protection, with coverage rising from 19 per cent in 2015 to an impressive 64.3 per cent in 2025, benefiting over 94 crore citizens. By embedding AI into platforms like e-Shram and the National Career Service, we are fortifying social security and moving closer to our goal of social protection to 100 crore citizens by March 2026,” Dr Mandaviya further added.

Nadella appreciated India’s remarkable expansion of social protection coverage, noting that India has now reached 64.3 per cent coverage, benefiting 940 million people.

He specifically praised the e-Shram initiative for bringing millions of unorganised workers into the social protection net and strengthening India’s ability to design worker-centric policies based on real-time data.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amazon To Invest Over $35 Billion In India By 2030, Boosting AI, Exports, Logistics And Job Creation

Amazon To Invest Over $35 Billion In India By 2030, Boosting AI, Exports, Logistics And Job Creation

Mumbai Police Joins Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Trend To Warn Citizens Against Data...

Mumbai Police Joins Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Trend To Warn Citizens Against Data...

What Is BharatGen? India's First Sovereign, Multilingual AI Competitor That Looks To Rival ChatGPT

What Is BharatGen? India's First Sovereign, Multilingual AI Competitor That Looks To Rival ChatGPT

Apple Opens First Noida Store At DLF Mall Of India, Deepening India Push With Major Retail Expansion

Apple Opens First Noida Store At DLF Mall Of India, Deepening India Push With Major Retail Expansion

Amazon, Microsoft, Google Pledge $67.5 Billion To Build India's AI Future

Amazon, Microsoft, Google Pledge $67.5 Billion To Build India's AI Future