 Amazon, Microsoft, Google Pledge $67.5 Billion To Build India's AI Future
Amazon, Microsoft, Google Pledge $67.5 Billion To Build India's AI Future

India is emerging as a major global AI investment hub, with Amazon, Microsoft and Google announcing a combined $67.5 billion to build the country’s digital and AI infrastructure. The investments will expand AI capabilities, boost skilling, support small businesses and create a new innovation centre, with India projected to become the world’s largest developer base by 2030.

Updated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Amazon, Microsoft, Google Pledge $67.5 Billion To Build India's AI Future

New Delhi: India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for artificial intelligence (AI) investments, with three global technology giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google have announced $67.5 billion commitments to build the country’s digital future.

A young population, affordable data and a fast-growing digital ecosystem are helping transform India into a major hub for AI-led innovation, drawing unprecedented interest from companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

US e-commerce leader Amazon has unveiled plans to invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030, strengthening what it calls its three strategic pillars -- AI-driven digitisation, export growth and job creation.

The company said its investments will expand AI capabilities, improve logistics infrastructure and support lakhs of small businesses across the country.

Microsoft has announced an equally ambitious move, committing $17.5 billion over four years (2026–2029) to scale up cloud and AI infrastructure, expand skilling programmes, and strengthen sovereign-ready digital capabilities across India.

The announcement followed CEO Satya Nadella’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said India’s youth will harness this opportunity to “innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet”.

He also said that the country is on track to become the world’s largest developer community by 2030.

Highlighting the country’s growing talent and its emerging leadership in next-generation AI innovation, Nadella said, "India is projected to have 57.5 million developers by 2030, making it the largest developer base globally."

Google has also made a major commitment, announcing a $15 billion investment to build a world-class AI hub in Visakhapatnam (Vizag).

In partnership with AdaniConneX and Airtel, Google will develop India’s largest AI data centre campus, powered by clean energy and supported by a subsea cable network.

Experts say the investment marks a shift in India’s tech map beyond Bengaluru and Hyderabad, potentially giving the country a new global-scale innovation centre on its east coast.

