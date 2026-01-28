Google Launches New AI-Powered Photo Editing Feature In India |

New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Wednesday launched a new Artificial Intelligence-powered photo editing feature in India.

With the new feature, users can edit images in Google Photos by simply describing the changes using voice or text.

“Now in India! Edit your images in Google Photos by simply asking. We’re rolling out the ability to edit your images by simply describing the edits you want using your voice or text. And, with a little help from advanced Gemini capabilities, Photos brings your vision to life,” Google shared in a blog post.

Individuals can use the feature by opening a photo and tapping “Help me edit.”

“You can now also ask Photos to remove a friend's sunglasses, open their eyes, or make them smile. The feature uses images from your private face groups to generate accurate, personalised edits of the people in your library,” Google said.

This feature in Google Photos is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati on any Android device with at least 4GB of RAM and Android 8.0 or higher.

Google has also introduced three new features, such as conversational editing, personalised edits, and Nano Banana.

With conversational editing, users can easily switch between tools and sliders. One can simply describe the edits such as to ‘make the background blurry,’ ‘remove the glare,’ or ‘make the colours pop.’

By asking Gemini to "remove [name's] sunglasses" or "make [name] smile," users can personalise edits. Gemini will use images from private face groups to generate an accurate image.

With the Nano Banana in Google Photos, users can now ask for all kinds of new transformations to the images. Describing just a new style can help users bring their vision to life in seconds.

To continue ensuring transparency on AI-generated content, Google is also adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos, which attaches a permanent digital label showing a modified image’s origin and edit history.

